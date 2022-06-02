-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,857. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

