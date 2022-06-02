-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Vericel stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Vericel has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 267.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

