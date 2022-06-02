$0.16 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.23. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

