$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

