-$0.19 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

SMAR traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 58,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,959. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.