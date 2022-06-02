-$0.22 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 83.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

