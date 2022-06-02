$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. WW International posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:WW opened at $7.46 on Thursday. WW International has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.