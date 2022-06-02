$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

