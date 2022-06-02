$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of -677.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

