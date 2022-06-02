$0.41 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 186,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 31,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

