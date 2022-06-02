$0.41 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 186,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 31,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

