$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.34. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

