$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 121,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.54.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

