$0.49 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Weibo posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WB shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,943. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.