$0.50 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

