$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

CUBE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 36,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after buying an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

