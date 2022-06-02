$0.77 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CONMED (Get Rating)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
