$0.77 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WNS reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
WNS stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51.
About WNS (Get Rating)
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.