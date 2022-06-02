-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DYN opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.