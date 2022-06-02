$0.86 EPS Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

DCOM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,666 shares of company stock worth $2,918,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.