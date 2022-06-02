$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.95. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 9,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

