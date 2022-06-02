$0.94 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCFS opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

