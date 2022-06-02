-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.75). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 618.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,505. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

