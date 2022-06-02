$1.01 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

