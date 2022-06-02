$1.10 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 11,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,948. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.