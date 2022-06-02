$1.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post $1.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $14.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 355,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 681,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 143.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 513,908 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.