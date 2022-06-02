$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

