$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80,848 shares during the period.

A stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.95. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,899. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

