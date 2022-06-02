$1.57 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
