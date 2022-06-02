10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,519.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $16,121,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $3,354,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 160.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

