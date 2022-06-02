$121.03 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will post $121.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $134.18 million. MP Materials reported sales of $73.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $503.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.58 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $652.66 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

NYSE MP opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,709,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,201,016 shares worth $52,276,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.