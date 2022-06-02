$121.90 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $121.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $109.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $499.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $570.75 million, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $571.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

