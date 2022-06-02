$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $54.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.80 million, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 144,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

