$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

