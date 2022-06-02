$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.06. Park National posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80. Park National has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

