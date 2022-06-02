$2.22 EPS Expected for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferguson’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,739.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $111.81 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

