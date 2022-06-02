$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

