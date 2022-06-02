$207.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to report sales of $207.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $188.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $897.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after buying an additional 121,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 94,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

