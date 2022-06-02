$219.12 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to report sales of $219.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $251.00 million. Livent posted sales of $102.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $817.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $897.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.68 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Livent stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Livent has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Livent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

