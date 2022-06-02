22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Brokerages expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to report $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.43 million. 22nd Century Group posted sales of $8.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $37.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.41 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $69.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

