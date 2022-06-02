$26.52 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report $26.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.39 million to $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year sales of $142.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OLK stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

