$26.52 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to report $26.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.39 million and the highest is $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $17.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year sales of $142.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

