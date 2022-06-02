$286.20 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will post sales of $286.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $288.60 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $237.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

