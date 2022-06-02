2U (TWOU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU):

6/1/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/31/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/28/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/25/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/25/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/24/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/17/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/11/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

5/6/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $16.00.

5/6/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00.

4/14/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Get 2U Inc alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.