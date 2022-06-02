$30.12 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post $30.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

