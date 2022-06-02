$30.12 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.21 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.