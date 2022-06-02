$342.75 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to announce $342.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.37 million and the highest is $360.30 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $427.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

