$44.53 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.52 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $223.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

