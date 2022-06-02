$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce $58.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.41 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $40.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $254.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $274.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.89 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $339.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.
JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.