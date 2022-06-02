$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce $58.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.41 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $40.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $254.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $274.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.89 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $339.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

