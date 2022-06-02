$62.17 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. WM Technology reported sales of $46.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $259.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $338.56 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $350.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WM Technology.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.82 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $790.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.26.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock worth $490,396.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

