$657.56 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $657.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.30 million and the lowest is $649.22 million. Envista posted sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,951 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

